New Ulm Commemorates 155th US-Dakota War Anniversary

Saturday marks the beginning of the 155th anniversary of the US-Dakota War. The Brown County Historical Society has been busy preparing for its annual Dakota War Commemoration.



The annual event started back in 2012 and continues to draw in folks from across the state.



This year's events will include tours of the Minnesota River Valley and Fort Ridgely, a film festival and historical presentations of the Dakota people. Each year offers an opportunity for the historical society to team up with the New Ulm Public Library and educate folks on the significant impact the war had not only in the city of New Ulm, but in statewide history.



Marnie Leist, director of the Brown County Historical Society, says, "People will gain a better understanding of the really significant history that affected the state and the Dakota people. It affected the families that still live here in Brown County. It's a continuation of history. It's an event that profoundly shaped many people."

More information can be found on the historical society's website.