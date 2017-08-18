Marshall Hy-Vee Employee Earns Company's Top Award

A retired priest with the Diocese of New Ulm faces an allegation of sexual abuse.
A retired priest with the Diocese of New Ulm faces an allegation of sexual abuse.
A total of eight tornadoes are reported to have touched the ground in parts of southern Minnesota Aug 16 in the afternoon leaving damage in their wake.
A total of eight tornadoes are reported to have touched the ground in parts of southern Minnesota Aug 16 in the afternoon leaving damage in their wake.
A new class of students begin to embark on their college experience.
A new class of students begin to embark on their college experience.
The Sheriff's Office was assisted by Granada and Fairmont fire departments, the Minnesota State Patrol and Gold Cross Ambulance.
The Sheriff's Office was assisted by Granada and Fairmont fire departments, the Minnesota State Patrol and Gold Cross Ambulance.
Recent torrential rain has Renville County closing 6 of its parks due to flooding.
Recent torrential rain has Renville County closing 6 of its parks due to flooding.