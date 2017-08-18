Marshall Hy-Vee Employee Earns Company's Top Award

Not everyone can say they come to work each day with a smile. This is just part of the reason a Marshall Hy-Vee employee was surprised with the company's highest honor on Friday.

Roger Ricke's family, coworkers and longtime customers gathered to watch him receive the Legendary Customer Service Award.

Only nine winners receive the annual award out of more than 85,000 Hy-Vee employees.



His passion for customer service and dedication to Hy–Vee fundamentals are just some of the reasons he was nominated by co-workers.



"My family made it here and I look around at the past store directors I've worked with 10, 15 years ago. They came to Marshall for this also. It's overwhelming. I feel loved," Ricke says.

Ricke is the manager of general merchandise at the Marshall location. He has been with the company for nearly 35 years.