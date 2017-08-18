Social Media Reacts To Messages Of Violence Against Women

As students arrive for the start of college at MSU, the way some were welcomed to the Mankato area has angered many people on social media.

While many young adults are preparing to begin a new year of higher education in Mankato, the welcome some found are leading to angered reactions on social media.

MSU-Mankato Professor Elizabeth Sandell said, "It's really one of disrespect and potential violence, against women and girls."

Facebook users reported seeing two signs hanging in the lawns of off-campus houses, one reading "Your Daughters Are In Good Hands."

For Laura Schultz, Assistant Director of MSU's Violence Awareness and Response Program, the message of the signs is something she's working actively against.

Assistant Director of MSU's Violence Awareness and Response Program Laura Schultz said, "Those messages very flagrantly display rape culture and exemplify rape culture."

Through her role meeting with victims and survivors of violence, providing education and hosting programs, Schultz says she first looks to bring awareness to the issues and the proactive steps students can take.

Schultz said, "Every year we talk about how this could be the class that ends sexual assault, that ends sexual violence, that ends intimate partner violence if we take these pieces of mutual respect, enthusiastic consent to heart."

In addition to Schultz taking her message to students in the classroom, some professors included in their curriculum to teach how the message can impact others.

Sandell said, "I'm going to give them the benefit of the doubt that they didn't really think about what that meant for young women and girls and moms and how really offensive and frightening that can be."

Violence Awareness and Response Program will host their first event of the school year Aug. 18 at 8 p.m. in the CSU ballroom about consent and bystander intervention.

Students can find the Violence Awareness and Response Program in the Women's Center in MSU's Centennial Student Union on the Second Floor.

--KEYC News 12