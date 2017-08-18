First-Year Students Receive Warm Reception

MSU freshman and first–year students were welcomed at the Bresnan Arena, as the annual Alumni March signified the start of their college careers.



Student athletes and officials spoke in front of the thousand–plus newcomers.

The Maverick Machine turned things up, as they performed and led the class of 2021 to Myers Field house.

The event aims to help the new students transition into independence, but also remind them that they are not alone.



Student body president Abdul Rahmane Abdul-Aziz said "This was your first realization after mom and dad leave and you're here, and you realize like wow, I'm here and I'm alone. But now when you come to events like this and you see the support, and that's what it's really about. That you have support here and you are a part of a family and to kind of get you acclimated to like, this is your home now, welcome."



As the group walked down the hall, they were cheered on by faculty and returning students before grabbing a complementary lunch.

