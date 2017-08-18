First-Year Students Receive Warm Reception

Project Coordinator Jeremy Flitter has done some digging, dating the cabin back to as early as 1854, measuring about 16 feet by 26 feet.
Project Coordinator Jeremy Flitter has done some digging, dating the cabin back to as early as 1854, measuring about 16 feet by 26 feet.
A retired priest with the Diocese of New Ulm faces an allegation of sexual abuse.
A retired priest with the Diocese of New Ulm faces an allegation of sexual abuse.
The Sheriff's Office was assisted by Granada and Fairmont fire departments, the Minnesota State Patrol and Gold Cross Ambulance.
The Sheriff's Office was assisted by Granada and Fairmont fire departments, the Minnesota State Patrol and Gold Cross Ambulance.
A total of eight tornadoes are reported to have touched the ground in parts of southern Minnesota Aug 16 in the afternoon leaving damage in their wake.
A total of eight tornadoes are reported to have touched the ground in parts of southern Minnesota Aug 16 in the afternoon leaving damage in their wake.
A new class of students begin to embark on their college experience.
A new class of students begin to embark on their college experience.
Recent torrential rain has Renville County closing 6 of its parks due to flooding.
Recent torrential rain has Renville County closing 6 of its parks due to flooding.
Authorities say one of two suspects who attempted to rob a Verizon Wireless store in Minnesota was shot in an exchange of gunfire with a clerk.
Authorities say one of two suspects who attempted to rob a Verizon Wireless store in Minnesota was shot in an exchange of gunfire with a clerk.
No foul play is suspected in the death of a person whose remains were found in St. Louis County
No foul play is suspected in the death of a person whose remains were found in St. Louis County