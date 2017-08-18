Fire Relief Fund Continues To Aid Victims

For the last two weeks, victims from a fire in Wells have received help from a number of communities and organizations.



Officials determined a lightning strike, a couple days prior to August 5th, sparked a fire at Wellington Estates, destroying multiple apartments.

Since then, the city of Wells along with local businesses have started a fund to help these families get back on their feet.

Unfortunately, the blaze left little for these residents to take home, leaving them without shelter or supplies.



Due to the aftermath of this fire, tenants were forced to wait a few days, before they could even return to their homes, to see if anything could be salvaged. Unfortunately, some found nothing and as you can see, two weeks later, the damage is still visible.



Miraculously, some items were unscathed for one individual.

Yet, the same can't be said for the majority of those affected, as heat and mold are just a couple of elements that have made their possessions no longer usable.

Enter the Five Sister's Project...

The group looks to serve women involved in crisis, and has received a number of generous materials.



President and Founder of the Five Sisters Project Tracy Muhlenbeck said "We have all donated items from people from all over southern Minnesota, that were donated towards the victims and we set up on Wednesday and the fire victims were the first ones who were able to come and get anything that they needed, they got to take."



Along with those in need of help, the public was encouraged to come to the St. Casimir School Gym to take anything that they would like.

With no price tags on the items, individuals graciously made goodwill donations.

Moments like this give these victims hope as well as gratitude after what they've had to go through.



Volunteer Michelle Lacher said "It's not only our own communities, but it's been people from Albert Lea and local churches that have reached out and said 'hey what do you need.' And I know it's been, like I said these families are very humbled by it all, but it's nice to see their lives coming back together, because I mean 12 families ripped out of their home on a Saturday morning is tough foe the town to deal with. But they've really come together and I know the families have been so thankful for that."



The Wellington Estates Fire Relief Fund also has an account set up at the Wells Federal Bank, so residents can assist in the effort with cash donations.



When and if these rooms will be available again for tenants, has yet to be determined.

- KEYC 12