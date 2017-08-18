Historic Inn Up for Auction in Northern Iowa

A historic resort in northwest Iowa is up for sale, marking another turn for a property that has been owned by six financial institutions since 2013.

The Sioux City Journal reports that The Inn at Okoboji Resort & Conference Center at West Lake Okoboji is being sold in an online private auction in September.

Jon Hjelm is a broker for The ACRE Co. and will oversee the auction. He says the current owners are happy with recent improvements but that they feel like it's a good time to sell.

It's unclear how much the property could sell for. The Dickinson County Assessor's Office values the resort at more than $4.2 million for tax purposes.

The resort has more than 150 rooms, 400 feet of lakefront area and a golf course.

-- Information from: Sioux City Journal, http://www.siouxcityjournal.com