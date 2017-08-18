Springfield Hoping To Bounce-Back In 2017

The Springfield football team is hoping to bounce back in 2017 after falling in the first round of section play last season to Adrian.

The Tigers were shorthanded in that contest but come into this year with a fast and healthy squad.



"Had some struggles a year ago with a bunch of injuries and ended up playing seven freshman in our section game, and that never goes well. But those guys have worked really hard," said Paul Dunn, Springfield head coach.

Don't let sheer numbers or size fool you, these Tigers have plenty of speed to give opposing defenses headaches.



"I think we can do damage on offense because we have a wide arsenal, a lot of people that can do things, fast people, the people that are bigger taller, and the people that can make moves and get stuff done down the field," said Devin Johnson, Springfield senior.

"We're very athletic and very fast so I'm excited to see if speed can overcome brawn against some of the people in our district," said Dunn.

The landscape of Springfield's schedule changed from 2016 due to a couple of teams dropping down a Class to nine man.

"They know what's coming. We've got to go to Ortonville, we've got to go to Adrian. We have Minneota at home. We have perennial rival Sleepy Eye," said Dunn.



"This upcoming season will be fun, a lot of hardworkers on this team. We're little, but we have speed so it'll be fun," said Andrew Beckman, Springfield senior



"This preseason workout has been fun, I feel like we're really ready for the season to start," said Tyler Rummel, Springfield senior.

"We know what's ahead of us, but I think that we are all confident that we can if we can play our game, keep the ball off the ground and create turnovers, that we can play with any of those people," said Dunn.

The Tigers hit the gridiron September first at Ortonville to kick off their season.

--KEYC News 12