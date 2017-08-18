KEYC - National Champs Mavs Visit Governor

National Champs Mavs Visit Governor

Posted: Updated:
By Erika Brooks, Reporter
Connect
MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. -

In May, the Mavericks softball team won their first National Championship in program history.  Friday they visited Governor Mark Dayton to celebrate.
 
Months after clinching the national title in softball, the Mavericks are still riding high on bringing that trophy home to Mankato.
 
"It's still becomes at times a very surreal moment but I think each day that it's passed now it's become more real what we did and really how phenomenal feat it was and how special it is. I mean out of 297 teams, that won and over the years and every year only one team that gets to do that and so each day it's been able to sink in more and more and of just what a special moment what a fantastic thing I mean it's what you dream of when you start coaching in at college and was hoping one day to have it and we have it," Mavericks Head Coach Lori Meyer said.
 
Governor Dayton proclaimed today Maverick Women's Softball National Champions Day in Minnesota.
 
"Being at the Governor's Mansion was really cool, I didn't know what to expect going in but he had a really cool talk with us and showed what we had done was such an accomplishment and they're following all the way. We knew people were following but for somebody like the Governor to be taking notice to what we did is really awesome," Mavericks National Champion Pitcher Coley Ries said.
 
With a national title under their belt, Coach Meyer and the returning team are looking toward the future with a familiar face sticking around.
 
"I'm going to continue helping with the softball team and stay around the area and do lessons and clinics and things like that and just stay around the game of softball and also the Mankato community," said Ries.
 
"Expectations to build a new team, every team is different and yes is there a lot of pressure to follow this there is but again you've just got to take it one day at a time in each team has its own identity and now it's our job to get team 34 up and off the ground and get going with that and again we're not going to change how we coach, we got a lot of young kids coming that'll blend with the 10 returners we've got it and it's just one day at a time and bring everything together. Stay with our fundamentals and stay with the team chemistry are the heart and soul, those are the values of our program at Minnesota State," added Coach Meyer.
 
Following the visit at the Governor's Mansion, the team headed to the Twins game, where Coley threw out the first pitch.

--KEYC News 12

  • KEYC News 12 SportsSportsMore>>

  • Springfield Hoping To Bounce-Back In 2017

    Springfield Hoping To Bounce-Back In 2017

    Friday, August 18 2017 11:55 PM EDT2017-08-19 03:55:20 GMT

    "I think we can do damage on offense because we have a wide arsenal."

    "I think we can do damage on offense because we have a wide arsenal."

  • National Champs Mavs Visit Governor

    National Champs Mavs Visit Governor

    Friday, August 18 2017 11:51 PM EDT2017-08-19 03:51:57 GMT

    Months after clinching the national title in softball, the Mavericks are still riding high on bringing that trophy home to Mankato.

    Months after clinching the national title in softball, the Mavericks are still riding high on bringing that trophy home to Mankato.

  • West Football: New Look, New Coach, Same Goals

    West Football: New Look, New Coach, Same Goals

    Thursday, August 17 2017 7:54 PM EDT2017-08-17 23:54:46 GMT

    The Scarlet's quest for a title begins Friday, September 1st. West opens the season on the road at Rochester Century.

    The Scarlet's quest for a title begins Friday, September 1st. West opens the season on the road at Rochester Century.

  • BEA Bucs Look to Hit the Ground Running

    BEA Bucs Look to Hit the Ground Running

    Wednesday, August 16 2017 11:55 PM EDT2017-08-17 03:55:38 GMT

    Last season, the Buccaneers lost three of their first four games. BEA later turned its season around, winning five straight, including their first playoff game. This year, the Bucs hope to pick up where they left off.

    Last season, the Buccaneers lost three of their first four games. BEA later turned its season around, winning five straight, including their first playoff game. This year, the Bucs hope to pick up where they left off.

  • Mavs Hold Scrimmage at Blakeslee Stadium

    Mavs Hold Scrimmage at Blakeslee Stadium

    Wednesday, August 16 2017 11:53 PM EDT2017-08-17 03:53:29 GMT
    MSU kicks-off the 2017 season on Thursday, August 31st, against U-Mary in Bismarck, North Dakota.
    They'll host Minnesota Crookston the following week, on September 9th, in their home opener at Blakeslee Stadium.
    MSU kicks-off the 2017 season on Thursday, August 31st, against U-Mary in Bismarck, North Dakota.
    They'll host Minnesota Crookston the following week, on September 9th, in their home opener at Blakeslee Stadium.

  • Fairmont Football Eyeing Section Title

    Fairmont Football Eyeing Section Title

    Tuesday, August 15 2017 11:46 PM EDT2017-08-16 03:46:38 GMT

    The Cardinals open up the season at home on Thursday, August 31st against Blue Earth Area.

    The Cardinals open up the season at home on Thursday, August 31st against Blue Earth Area.

  • MSU Football Opens Up Fall Camp

    MSU Football Opens Up Fall Camp

    Thursday, August 10 2017 11:43 PM EDT2017-08-11 03:43:58 GMT

    There's plenty of excitement for the upcoming campaign, and the Mavericks have some big goals they want to accomplish in 2017.

    There's plenty of excitement for the upcoming campaign, and the Mavericks have some big goals they want to accomplish in 2017.

  • Minnesota Timberwolves unveil new jerseys

    Minnesota Timberwolves unveil new jerseys

    Thursday, August 10 2017 5:16 PM EDT2017-08-10 21:16:14 GMT

    The Minnesota Timberwolves posted a video on their Facebook page showcasing their new look. 

    The Minnesota Timberwolves posted a video on their Facebook page showcasing their new look. 