National Champs Mavs Visit Governor

In May, the Mavericks softball team won their first National Championship in program history. Friday they visited Governor Mark Dayton to celebrate.



Months after clinching the national title in softball, the Mavericks are still riding high on bringing that trophy home to Mankato.



"It's still becomes at times a very surreal moment but I think each day that it's passed now it's become more real what we did and really how phenomenal feat it was and how special it is. I mean out of 297 teams, that won and over the years and every year only one team that gets to do that and so each day it's been able to sink in more and more and of just what a special moment what a fantastic thing I mean it's what you dream of when you start coaching in at college and was hoping one day to have it and we have it," Mavericks Head Coach Lori Meyer said.



Governor Dayton proclaimed today Maverick Women's Softball National Champions Day in Minnesota.



"Being at the Governor's Mansion was really cool, I didn't know what to expect going in but he had a really cool talk with us and showed what we had done was such an accomplishment and they're following all the way. We knew people were following but for somebody like the Governor to be taking notice to what we did is really awesome," Mavericks National Champion Pitcher Coley Ries said.



With a national title under their belt, Coach Meyer and the returning team are looking toward the future with a familiar face sticking around.



"I'm going to continue helping with the softball team and stay around the area and do lessons and clinics and things like that and just stay around the game of softball and also the Mankato community," said Ries.



"Expectations to build a new team, every team is different and yes is there a lot of pressure to follow this there is but again you've just got to take it one day at a time in each team has its own identity and now it's our job to get team 34 up and off the ground and get going with that and again we're not going to change how we coach, we got a lot of young kids coming that'll blend with the 10 returners we've got it and it's just one day at a time and bring everything together. Stay with our fundamentals and stay with the team chemistry are the heart and soul, those are the values of our program at Minnesota State," added Coach Meyer.



Following the visit at the Governor's Mansion, the team headed to the Twins game, where Coley threw out the first pitch.

--KEYC News 12