National Weather Service Confirms Two Tornados Hit Northwestern Iowa

By Brittany Kemmerer, Weekend Anchor/Reporter
The National Weather Service is confirming two tornadoes struck Friday night in northwestern Iowa.
 Officials say an EF-1 tornado with sustained 90 mph winds touched down in cropland around the Iowa-Minnesota border just south of Bigelow, Minnesota.
It happened just before 8pm.
A second tornado hit about an hour later around Melvin, damaging crops and at least one farm.
Officials say no one was injured.
A weather service survey team was at Melvin on Saturday to gather more information about the strength of that tornado.

