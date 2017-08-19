Building Purchase Should Pave Way For New United Stadium

Project Coordinator Jeremy Flitter has done some digging, dating the cabin back to as early as 1854, measuring about 16 feet by 26 feet.
Project Coordinator Jeremy Flitter has done some digging, dating the cabin back to as early as 1854, measuring about 16 feet by 26 feet.
Opening back in April, Anne Marie's Kitchen was forced to close after 30 thousand dollars in repairs was needed to keep the building up to par.
Opening back in April, Anne Marie's Kitchen was forced to close after 30 thousand dollars in repairs was needed to keep the building up to par.
"I think we can do damage on offense because we have a wide arsenal."
"I think we can do damage on offense because we have a wide arsenal."
The Sheriff's Office was assisted by Granada and Fairmont fire departments, the Minnesota State Patrol and Gold Cross Ambulance.
The Sheriff's Office was assisted by Granada and Fairmont fire departments, the Minnesota State Patrol and Gold Cross Ambulance.
As students arrive for the start of college at MSU, the way some were welcomed to the Mankato area has angered many people on social media.
As students arrive for the start of college at MSU, the way some were welcomed to the Mankato area has angered many people on social media.
The Inn at Okoboji Resort & Conference Center at West Lake Okoboji is being sold in an online private auction in September.
The Inn at Okoboji Resort & Conference Center at West Lake Okoboji is being sold in an online private auction in September.
A retired priest with the Diocese of New Ulm faces an allegation of sexual abuse.
A retired priest with the Diocese of New Ulm faces an allegation of sexual abuse.