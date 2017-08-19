Students Settle In For Upcoming School Year

It was a busy day over at Bethany Lutheran College for nearly 200 students, as they moved into the dormitories.



Both freshman and returners unloaded their vehicles and began the trek to their room.

The baseball team lended a helping hand by assisting families with carrying items.

For those who had already achieved the transfer process, it was about organizing and putting things away, which can get emotional.



Freshman Kailey Christensen said "Really scary, I would say. It doesn't really hit you till you like are packing up at your house and you're on your way here and stuff. But I don't know, it's getting easier."



Students won't have long before they begin the new school year.

Classes will begin on Tuesday.

- KEYC 12