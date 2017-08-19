Mayo House Acknowledges The Le Sueur Tigers

The Mayo Clinic is one of the best in the country, but did you know the founder went to war?



Today, individuals had an opportunity to tour a historic residence.

This small–white building is the house that William Worrall Mayo built in 1859.

If that name rings a bell, it's because he is the founder of the Mayo Clinic in Rochester.

Although the infamous doctor had many professions during his time in Le Sueur, his work on August 19th, 1862 stood out.



Today marks 155 years since the Dakota Indians attacked settlers living in New Ulm. And this marker, installed in 2012, dedicates Dr. Mayo and the 150 men, known as the Le Sueur Tigers, who willingly left their families and the safety of their area to assist in the battle.



Five lost their lives, but with their help, New Ulm would be protected.

While the fighting took place 40 miles southwest, Mayo's wife Louise decided to help back home.

She housed multiple individuals whose lives were in jeopardy and caught the attention of one modern–day tourist.



Minneapolis resident Cathy Ritter said "During the uprising, that they housed eleven families here who were threatened to be killed during the uprising. I found that really interesting, I didn't know that."



While today commemorated the family’s impact on the U.S.–Dakota War, the Mayo's home also contained a few extra visitors.

The Ney Nature Center has been putting on these weekly tours since the facility became a historic site in 1974.

Both adults and kids saw the objects that the Mayo family used as well as learn their history through an educational video.

Allowing citizens to experience artifacts and understand the way of life in the 19th century is what makes this weekly occurrence special.



Mayo House Site Manager Becky Pollack said "We're really interpreting some of Minnesota's over–arching history, the people here that worked within the state, that helped make the state great. And of course Dr. Mayo is known for starting the Mayo Clinic, which is just huge within the Minnesota's history."



Tours through the two–story house are available every Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.



If you'd like to know more about the Mayo house, you can find them on Facebook at "Mayo House."

For information on all of the 26 Minnesota historic sites, you can visit mnhs.org.

- KEYC 12