Martin County: Bacon Capital, USA

Project Coordinator Jeremy Flitter has done some digging, dating the cabin back to as early as 1854, measuring about 16 feet by 26 feet.
The National Weather Service is confirming two tornadoes struck Friday night in northwestern Iowa.
The Mayo Clinic is one of the best in the country, but did you know the founder went to war?
It was a busy day over at Bethany Lutheran College for nearly 200 students, as they moved into the dormitories.
MSU freshman and first–year students were welcomed at the Bresnan Arena, as the annual Alumni March signified the start of their college careers.
As students arrive for the start of college at MSU, the way some were welcomed to the Mankato area has angered many people on social media.
The Inn at Okoboji Resort & Conference Center at West Lake Okoboji is being sold in an online private auction in September.
