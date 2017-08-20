Martin County: Bacon Capital, USA

Bacon lover’s rejoice.

August 20th is National Bacon Lover’s Day. And there’s no better place to get your hands on all the bacon you want than in Martin County.

After all, they are the Bacon Capital of the USA.

“You can’t not love bacon.”

“Everything’s better with bacon.”

“I love bacon because I’m a sweet and salty kind of guy.”

Bacon seems to be universally popular, especially in Martin County.

“Who doesn’t love something sweet and salty, sorry.”

What started out as a way to promote agriculture in the Martin County area, has gone hog wild.

“We thought, what makes our place unique, for us, it’s agriculture.”

Martin County produces over 40 million pounds of bacon each year, making them the self–proclaimed bacon capital of the USA

“Martin County is the number one pork producing county in the state of Minnesota.”

A committee with project 1590 came up with the idea for Martin County to be bacon capital, USA.

“In Minnesota there’s 10,000 lakes, so it’s not Fairmont’s five lakes that make us unique, it’s our agriculture.”

“We’re excited about bacon, it’s what we do best.”

“It’s better and better with bacon.”

“You know these aren’t the large corporations, they’re family farms that have been here for generations.”

“Bacon is better with everything.”

“It’s really a compliment to anything.”

“Everyone loves bacon.”

To celebrate, are businesses are selling Bacon Capital USA shirts.

The Cup N Saucer restaurant in Sherburn, along with other restaurants, will also be featuring bacon-themed items on their menus.

-KEYC News 12