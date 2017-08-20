Good Counsel Learning Center Celebrates 50th Anniversary

The Good Counsel Learning Center in Mankato turns 50 this year.

"We are serving over 100 students each year, during the school year. This past year we had 25 during the summer," Sister Dorothy Zeller, director of Good Counsel Learning Center, says.



Today, the staff at Good Counsel Learning Center celebrated its 50th anniversary alongside past and present students, as well as their friends and family.



Hong Bui, a current student at the learning center, says she knew little English before coming to the learning center last July.

"Thank you so much to the sisters in Good Counsel. They teach me English and help me in any way in my life and everything," Bui says.



Good Counsel provides one–on–one tutoring in subjects like math, reading and citizenship to help students develop their skills, and to honor the program's original vision: to transform the world through education.

Only 63 students were enrolled in the learning center's first year. Since then, more than 4,000 children and adults have been tutored through the program.