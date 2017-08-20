Good Counsel Learning Center Celebrates 50th Anniversary

Project Coordinator Jeremy Flitter has done some digging, dating the cabin back to as early as 1854, measuring about 16 feet by 26 feet.
Before 7:00 p.m. Sunday, a motorcycle heading westbound on Highway 14 lost control and went into a ditch.
Bacon lover’s rejoice. August 20th is National Bacon Lover’s Day. And there’s no better place to get your hands on all the bacon you want than in Martin County
It was a busy day over at Bethany Lutheran College for nearly 200 students, as they moved into the dormitories.
The National Weather Service is confirming two tornadoes struck Friday night in northwestern Iowa.
The Mayo Clinic is one of the best in the country, but did you know the founder went to war?
MSU freshman and first–year students were welcomed at the Bresnan Arena, as the annual Alumni March signified the start of their college careers.
