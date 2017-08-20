EAA Holds Annual Breakfast

Around 13–hundred people enjoyed some pancakes at the Mankato Regional Airport Sunday morning.



Those involved with aviation gathered inside a hangar, to enjoy a homemade breakfast.

They also had an opportunity to look at a variety of planes and see a few in action.



EAA Chapter Member John Guentzel said "Usually we are able to give out probably two or three high school and college scholarships, to help with flight training costs. And then we also sponsor one or two kids to also go to like a ACE camp, which is in Minnesota or EAA has their own camp at Oshkosh, for a week of building an aircraft."



The annual event is put on by the EAA Chapter six–42, to raise money for scholarships that assist in helping kids learn how to fly.

For more information on upcoming events or the organization, visit Chapter 642's website 642.eaachapter.org or the site of the Experimental Aircraft Association at eaa.org.

- KEYC 12