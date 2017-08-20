KEYC - Motorcycle Loses Control

COURTLAND, MN -

Before 7:00 p.m. Sunday, a motorcycle heading westbound on Highway 14 lost control and went into a ditch. The accident occurred 1 mile west of Courtland. The driver was wearing a helmet and alcohol was not a factor. The motorist was taken to New Ulm Hospital, officials say the motorist suffered non-life threatening injuries. 

