New Ulm Football Anxious For 2017

The New Ulm football team is full of optimism under second year head coach Corey Kneeshaw.

The Eagles won just two games last season, but are building a solid foundation for the future.



"I think last year we won two games, but were in three games where we lost by a touchdown or less. So I think the added experience coming this year. If we can change those into W's, we can get right at that mark we're shooting for," said Kneeshaw.



"It's coming along great actually, it's all falling together now, I think it's going to be good," said Joe Fortwengler, New Ulm senior.

It's a new year, and a new look Eagles football squad.

New Ulm's got a new quarterback that's transitioning to the position from wide receiver.

"We're trying to play to some of his strengths, do some things that he's good at. Not give him too much off the bat, but play to his strengths," said Kneeshaw.



"I feel like I'm throwing the ball pretty well, still getting used to some of the routes, some of the routes are tough, and fades, just trying to get them in the right spots for the guys to make the catches," said Hunter Ranweiler, New Ulm senior.

"There are some throws that he can make that we weren't able to make last year, and I'm real excited to see him once we get in gametime," said Kneeshaw.

Allowing the Eagles to air it out a bit more, and open up the playbook.

"I didn't move to New Ulm until the middle of July last year, so the playbook that we wanted to run last year was limited because we didn't have much summer time with them. We had two weeks before the season started, so this year we really get to expand on the full playbook, I'd say last year we only did about 50 percent of the playbook," said Kneeshaw.



"I think it's been good because most of the wide receivers have played wide receivers throughout their lifetime in football, and I think it'll be a nice change for everyone," said Connor Foley, New Ulm senior.

The Eagles face their first test of the season on August 31st against the Waseca Bluejays.

