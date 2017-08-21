Mid-Week Detour On Highway 15 In Fairmont

Drivers looking to take Highway 15 in Fairmont mid-week will have to plan ahead for a detour.

Beginning either tomorrow or Wednesday, MnDOT says crews will work to repair utilities on the highway between the intersections of Blue Earth Avenue and Tenth Street for about three days.

Traffic will be signed to 10th Street, North Prairie Avenue and Blue Earth Avenue.

In addition to the detour, motorists can also expect lane restrictions and brief traffic delays to continue as construction continues on intersection crossings until early September.

The nearly $5 million dollar project includes resurfacing, upgrading traffic signals and some storm sewer lines.