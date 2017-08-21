Motorcyclist Injured In Redwood County Crash

A 57-year-old motorcyclist accident in Redwood County.

Authorities say Jody Handeland, of Fairfax, was northbound on County State Aid Highway 2 just after 5 last night, when a young deer ran into her left side.

Handeland was transported to the hospital with injuries.

Lower Sioux, Morgan Fire and Ambulance and North Ambulance assisted the Redwood County Sheriff’s Office on the scene.