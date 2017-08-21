Solar Eclipse Programming Note

Today's solar eclipse across the country means some programming changes on KEYC News 12 and Fox 12 Mankato.

KEYC News 12 Midday will air at 11:00 AM today followed by The Bold and the Beautiful at 11:30.

CBS News will cover the Eclipse across the country from 12:00 to 2:00 PM.

Not to worry Y&R fans, The Young and the Restless will pick up on Tuesday at regular time right where it left off. The Talk will also not air today.

In addition to airing your local news & weather at 11 AM, we will also air a special edition of KEYC News 12 Midday at noon on Fox 12 Mankato.

