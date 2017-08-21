Bicyclist Killed In Collision With Van In Minneapolis ID'd

Authorities have identified a bicyclist who died after a collision with a van in north Minneapolis.

Thirty-four-year-old Jillian Friedrich, of Columbia Heights, died at a hospital after Thursday's crash.

The Minneapolis Star Tribune reports that Friedrich was a University of Minnesota researcher. Minnesota Public Radio reports she also was a running mentor. Members of the organization Mile in My Shoes plan to wear their team shirts in her honor during a memorial service Tuesday night at Jax Cafe.