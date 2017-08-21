Renville County Parks Begin Reopening After Flooding

Renville County has reopened one of its parks after flooding forced it to close last week.

Some parts of the county saw over 6 and a half inches of rain following those storms last Wednesday night.

As of this morning, county officials say Birch Coulee County Park has reopened. Lake Allie County Park remained open following the flooding and is still open to visitors.

5 of the county's parks still remain closed due to high water levels. County officials are advising residents to stay tuned for further updates.