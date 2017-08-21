McLeod County Sheriff's K9 Receiving Bullet, Stab Protection Vest

A McLeod County Sheriff’s K9 will soon be sporting some new gear.

K9 Kilo will receive a bullet and stab protective vest. The gear is made possible through a donation from non-profit organization Vested Interest in K9s, Inc.

Kilo’s vest is sponsored by an Anonymous Sponsor

The Vested Interest program is open to dogs actively employed in the U.S. with law enforcement or related agencies who are certified and at least 20 months of age

Kilo was born in Slovakia in 2014. Just over a year later he traveled to McLeod County to become Deputy Stiles’ K9 partner. He’s expected to receive his new gear in the next eight to ten weeks.