9-Year-Old Boy Killed In Utility Vehicle Crash Identified

Authorities have identified a 9-year-old Brandon boy killed in a recreational utility vehicle crash in western Minnesota.

The Douglas County Sheriff's Office says Jon Dingwall Jr. was driving the vehicle in a hay field on Thursday near Millerville when it overturned on a slope and he was trapped underneath. He was flown to a Minneapolis hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The boy's 10-year-old sister was a passenger and also was pinned, but she was able to free herself. She was flown to a St. Cloud hospital, where she was listed in fair condition.

Capt. Jon Paurus with the state Department of Natural Resources told the Minneapolis Star Tribune that it's illegal for a 9-year-old to operate such a vehicle. Authorities are continuing to investigate.