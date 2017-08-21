Rep. Walz Talks What's To Come In Washington D.C.

National lawmakers are back in their districts for the few weeks of August recess, allowing them to meet with constituents and talk about what's happening in D.C.

This morning, Congressman Tim Walz joined Greater Mankato Growth members to highlight key issues on Capitol Hill and policy accomplishments.

The Democrat, currently in his six-term, talked about health care, transportation and crafting the next farm bill.

He says there are pressing issues including passing a budget and debt ceiling increase in just a few months.

Rep. Tim Walz (D-Minnesota) said, “We need to figure how to pay for that, and that is the responsibility of the president and the majority party in charge of both the senate and the house needs to give us something to get that done. Those are the first things we do before we can talk about tax reform, talk about a transportation bill. We are now nine months into the new administration. These things have to get done."

Representative Walz says this year has also provided successes when it comes to veterans issues, including a new GI Bill signed into law earlier this month.

The August recess runs through Labor Day.

?

--KEYC News 12