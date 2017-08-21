More Than 150 Cited for Underage Consumption of Alcohol

More than 150 students were cited for underage consumption of alcohol over the weekend.



With college students returning to Mankato late last week and over the weekend, the Mankato Public Safety issued a rough estimate of 167 underage consumptions. Of those 167, 10 were hosts.

Mankato Public Safety is wanting to get the word out that underage consumption is nothing to mess around with.



Mankato Department of Public Safety Commander Dan Schisel says, "The goal is to be in the forefront and try to educate the students try to give as much warning to all of the new students coming in and to educate them. You know the goal is the safety of the students the community and the quality of life in our community"



The number of underage consumptions are a tad bit higher compared to last year with about 146 last year.

--KEYC NEWS 12