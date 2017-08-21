Officials Announce New Iowa License Plate Design

Iowa officials have announced the winner of online voting for new license plates to grace Iowa vehicles in the years to come.

The Iowa Transportation Department says the design dubbed ``City and Country Reboot'' received more than 113,000 votes.

The design's top blue border contains city and country images and the bottom green border is intended to evoke growth, nature and wellness.

Finishing second was an option called ``Flying Our Colors,'' which was based on the state flag.

The state plans to begin issuing the new plates next year.