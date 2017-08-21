WWE Live Coming to Verizon Center

WWE live is coming to Mankato on October 21 at 7:30 p.m.

ROMAN REIGNS vs BRAUN STROWMAN vs SAMOA JOE

SETH ROLLINS & DEAN AMBROSE vs CESARO & SHEAMUS

Plus:

The HARDY BOYZ

FINN BALOR

SASHA BANKS

BRAY WYATT

Raw Women’s Champion - ALEXA BLISS

AND MANY MORE.

*Talent is subject to change

Tickets go on sale on August 25th at 10 a.m. Tickets start at $15.