Bridging Care To Help Youths With Mental Illnesses

Local families have needed to travel hours to find an intensive outpatient program for children with mental illnesses.

But a recently launched facility in Mankato is looking to provide those services closer to home to meet a need between a hospital stay and regular therapy.

It's an effort a few years in the making: to fill a gap in services for adolescents receiving care for behavioral or psychiatric issues.

PrairieCare Medical Group Rochester and Mankato President and Chief Medical Director Christopher Wall, MD said, "Really struggle after someone was stabilized in the hospital to be able to know how to help them land softly once they got back to the community."

An extension of the Rochester site, Prairie Care Medical Group Mankato opened earlier this month, becoming be the ninth location for the organization based in the Twin Cities.

It was after seeing children from the Mankato area being referred for services at PrairieCare sites in Rochester or Chaska.

It means rather than having children and families travel hours for the intensive outpatient program; it's closer to home.

PrairieCare Medical Group Mankato Site Supervisor and Licensed Clinical Social Worker Kate Cox said, "Adolescents or families are going through a certain life transition or experiencing a crisis, to be able to service them right here is very beneficial."

As PrairieCare settles into their location at Union Square, it will only serve as their home for the next several months as they wait for construction to begin and finish at their permanent site along Main Street.

Once complete, it will allow them to expand their services from currently serving ages 12 to 18 years old to children as young as five.

Wall, MD said, "We are able to treat a whole variety of mental health disorders that include the common ones people think of like major depressive disorder, bipolar disorder, but also some of how this impacts the family. Even with things like attention-deficit/ hyperactivity disorder, oppositional defiant disorder, etcetera."

The service begins with a free needs assessment to see if their program is right for child and family or other ways they can be helped.

Once admitting a child, the program is structured like a school day, including classroom learning paired with group therapy and medication management.

"Building resiliency and coping skills to help with whatever different mental health diagnosis they present with," said Cox.

Wall, MD said, "The kids get the opportunity to get some good therapy but also some real-time challenges and exposure to the things they were struggling with, with us there to kind of coach them in real time, and then afterwards, the hope is that they will be able to translate those skills to getting back to school and doing well there. Getting back to their community and extracurricular activities."

The program is not just designed to help kids but their entire family.

Once adolescents complete the intensive program, averaging four to eight weeks, the hope is it will provide them with a bridge to transition back into school and a more normal life.

