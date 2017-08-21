Bridging Care To Help Youths With Mental Illnesses

Before 7:00 p.m. Sunday, a motorcycle heading westbound on Highway 14 lost control and went into a ditch.
Today's solar eclipse across the country means some programming changes on KEYC News 12 and Fox 12 Mankato.
The number of underage consumptions are a tad bit higher compared to last year with about 146 last year.
WWE live is coming to Mankato on October 21 at 7:30 p.m.
A 57-year-old motorcyclist accident in Redwood County. Authorities say Jody Handeland, of Fairfax, was northbound on County State Aid Highway 2 just after 5 last night, when a young deer ran into her left side.
Springfield High School has once again put together a video to welcome back their students for the school year. Enjoy!
Authorities have identified a 9-year-old Brandon boy killed in a recreational utility vehicle crash in western Minnesota.
Bacon lover’s rejoice. August 20th is National Bacon Lover’s Day. And there’s no better place to get your hands on all the bacon you want than in Martin County
