North Mankato Taylor Library Hosts Solar Eclipse Viewing Party

From coast to coast, people were eager to catch the view of the great American eclipse... an occurrence that hasn't happened since 1979.

"I'm excited because it's something I've never seen before and what makes this one so special is because it goes over the United States from Seattle all the way down to New Jersey or something.

It's a day one local library has been preparing for, for quite some time.

North Mankato Taylor Library Children's Librarian Michelle Zimmermann says, "It's been a big thing. We actually ordered the glasses probably two years ago."

Nearly 400 people took to Story Book Park for the North Mankato Taylor Library viewing party today.

Eclipse Viewer Gabe Norton says, "We looked through it and we saw the orange sun and there was just a little tiny part of it that was covered by the moon."

Although the weather didn't work completely in our favor, viewers were able to get a quick look right at the start, before the clouds took over.

"It looked like somebody took a bite out of it. It was really exciting."

"We saw like one corner. It looked like an olive and then that was it. It was cloudy."

"It looked like Pac Man. It looked like this big ball of cheese that somebody took a bite out of it."

However, some went to other sources to keep watching..

"There was a flare or something so it's exciting even from here."

While others participated in other activities or enjoyed some food and beverages.

Zimmermann says, "They could decorate cookies, they could make their own solar eclipse. Some of them made some viewing boxes themselves. And we had a little scavenger hunt going on."

"When it started you could see there's no eclipse and then you could kind of see a little bit but then the clouds came in.

Safe solar viewing was encouraged and enforced at the celebration.

Glasses were provided to those who registered for the event.

