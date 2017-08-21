Extra DWI Patrol Through Labor Day Weekend

Increased traffic enforcement begins today as we head towards Labor Day weekend.

"Speak up, buckle up and help us drive Minnesota to zero deaths," Blue Earth County commissioner Drew Campbell says.



The Toward Zero Deaths coalition gathered today with law enforcement, public safety officials and the Minnesota Department of Transportation to announce the beginning of enhanced enforcement Aug. 21 through Sept. 3.

"It's a dangerous period of time on the road and we just want to make sure people aren't doing anything wrong. That they see us out there and that they know we're protecting them and trying to keep them and their families safe," Deputy Chris Welle says.



According to South Central Law Enforcement 4.6 drivers are arrested every hour during Labor Day weekend–more than any other major holiday.

State Patrol Captain Jeremy Geiger reminds us that these numbers are more than a statistic.

"These are real people who have loved ones hoping they will walk through the door at any moment," Geiger says.



The number of DWI arrests in Minnesota have decreased since 2015. Those teaming up with TZD are hoping to see that trend continue.

If you do have plans for the upcoming holiday, law enforcement say it's never too early to plan ahead.

