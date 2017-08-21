Cougars Reload for 2017

Last season, the Mankato East Cougars went 4-5 with a heartbreaking one point loss to Faribault in the first round of the playoffs.

This year, there are plenty of holes to fill, the Cougars lost a long list of senior starters including Dez Bassett, Kaje Warren, Khalil Franklin, D'Andre Moore, Dominick Nussmeier and so much more.

Two way starter Damani Hayes didn't go out for football this year and is instead focusing on basketball; and Richard Kamara (who would've been East's starting quarterback) moved to Florida with his family.

Kamara's departure opens up competition for the starting spot under center, with the possibility of a dual quarterback system.

The reloaded Cougars debut at Wolverton Field on Friday, September 1st, in their home opener against Northfield.