Springfield Public School Starts Classes

While most schools in our area won't welcome students until after Labor Day, one already had their first day.



For many years, Springfield Public Schools has gotten permission from the state to start school in August. The Superintendent says it just makes sense from an academic standpoint.



"For a couple reasons, one, have a semester break at Christmas which help align us with our college calendar and it gives us 10 extra days or up to 10 extra days to help prepare for the MCA state exams and ACT test and other standardized tests our kids take," Superintendent Keith Kottke said.



Having performed periodic surveys, Springfield has found students, parents and teachers are mostly in favor of the start date. Because of state statutes, most Minnesota schools start after Labor Day but the State Fair, which begins August 24th, also plays a role, something Superintendent Kottke takes into consideration.



"We've tried to compromise we did that a couple years ago where we heard concerns from the 4-H goers that they are missing some classroom time so this Friday our school will not be in session and then next Friday we've always had that off to allow for a four day school week on Labor Day weekend," Kottke said.



Vacation and days off are an exciting thing to look forward to but Kottke says students seem to be happy to have school back in session.



"Well we're excited to have the kids back over the summer months it's kind of a lonely place schools aren't meant to be quiet or empty spaces so I'm looking forward to having their return and just by watching them in the hallways and interacting with other kids they're excited to be back too," Kottke added.



Springfield will wrap their school year up the week before Memorial Day.

--KEYC News 12