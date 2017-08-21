State Patrol: Fatal Crash in Brown County Involved Semi and Pickup

A fatal two vehicle crash in Brown County Monday afternoon is under investigation.



The crash happened around 2:15 Monday afternoon on Highway 4 near Sleepy Eye in Brown County.



According to the State Patrol: A semi was northbound on Highway 4 and a Chevy pickup was southbound on Highway 4. Reportedly the semi crossed onto the shoulder, over-corrected, slid into the southbound lane and struck the pickup.

--KEYC News 12