UPDATE: Victim ID'd in Brown County Fatal Crash

WWE live is coming to Mankato on October 21 at 7:30 p.m.
Springfield High School has once again put together a video to welcome back their students for the school year. Enjoy!
According to the State Patrol: A semi was northbound on Highway 4 and a Chevy pickup was southbound on Highway 4. Reportedly the semi crossed onto the shoulder, over-corrected, slid into the southbound lane and struck the pickup.
Bacon lover’s rejoice. August 20th is National Bacon Lover’s Day. And there’s no better place to get your hands on all the bacon you want than in Martin County
The number of underage consumptions are a tad bit higher compared to last year with about 146 last year.
Dayton joins chorus of concern over Mayo Clinic cuts
Authorities have identified a 9-year-old Brandon boy killed in a recreational utility vehicle crash in western Minnesota.
