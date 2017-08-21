UPDATE: Victim ID'd in Brown County Fatal Crash

UPDATE: 5:21 a.m. Tuesday

Authorities have identified the 60-year-old man killed in a crash yesterday in Brown County.

It happened around 2:15 yesterday afternoon.

According to the State Patrol: A semi was northbound on Hwy 4 when it crossed onto the shoulder, over-corrected and slid into the southbound lane, striking a Chevy Pick Up.

The driver of that pick up, 61-year-old Philip Sellner, of Sleepy Eye suffered life threatening injuries. His passenger, 60-year-old Joseph Sellner, of Sleepy Eye, was killed in the crash. Authorities say neither Philip nor Joseph were wearing their seat belt at the time of the crash.

--KEYC News 12