Fugitive Arrested After Pursuit Through Freeborn County

According to the State Patrol: A semi was northbound on Highway 4 and a Chevy pickup was southbound on Highway 4. Reportedly the semi crossed onto the shoulder, over-corrected, slid into the southbound lane and struck the pickup.
Springfield High School has once again put together a video to welcome back their students for the school year. Enjoy!
A 40-year-old fugitive is arrested after leading police on a pursuit through Freeborn County.
WWE live is coming to Mankato on October 21 at 7:30 p.m.
Dayton joins chorus of concern over Mayo Clinic cuts
The number of underage consumptions are a tad bit higher compared to last year with about 146 last year.
While most schools in our area won't welcome students until after Labor Day, one already had their first day.
Authorities have identified a 9-year-old Brandon boy killed in a recreational utility vehicle crash in western Minnesota.
