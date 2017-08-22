Fugitive Arrested After Pursuit Through Freeborn County

A 40-year-old fugitive is arrested after leading police on a pursuit through Freeborn County.

Albert Lea Police tried to pull over a vehicle driven by Carlos Reyez, a fugitive from the Minnesota Department of Corrections, just after 1:30 p.m. yesterday.

Reyez refused to stop, leading officers on a high speed chase through western and northern Freeborn County.

The pursuit ended near 760th Avenue, after Reyez collided with a vehicle. The 22-year-old driver of that vehicle was transported to the hospital with injuries before being treated and released.

Reyez then fled from his vehicle into a corn field. He was located after a brief search by police.

He is being held in custody on the DOC warrant. Requested charges include 3rd degree possession of methamphetamine in a School Zone and fleeing police in a motor vehicle.