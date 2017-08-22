Sen. David Osmek Running For Minnesota Governor

A McLeod County native has announced his campaign for Minnesota Governor.

Republican State Senator David Osmek says growing up on a farm in McLeod County, he learned about the values of hard work, and being accountable.

He says his goal is to make Minnesota affordable for the hardworking taxpayers in the state.

Osmek currently lives in Mound, MN. The St. Cloud State grad is serving his second term in the state senate. He also works as a project manager for United Health Group.

Osmek joins more than a half-dozen Republicans running for governor in Minnesota.