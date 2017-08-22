Valleyfair Hiring 700 Employees Ahead Of ValleySCARE

If you’re looking for some seasonal employment this fall, you’re in luck.

Valleyfair is looking to expand its workforce by 700 employees ahead of ValleySCARE, the area’s top Halloween attraction.

Fall positions are open for The Great Pumpkin Fest and Halloween Haunt activities, including character actors, ride attendants and safety and security personnel.

Both the Great Pumpkin Fest and ValleySCARE kick off on Saturday, September 16 and run on weekends through Sunday, October 29.

For more information on how to apply, click here.