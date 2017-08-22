South Dakota Woman Killed In Crash Near Hector

The State Patrol is investigating a fatal crash taking place in Renville County just after 2 this morning.

Authorities say a semi tractor trailer was eastbound on Highway 212 near Hector when the driver struck a pedestrian in the eastbound lane.

The pedestrian, 29-year-old Kara Dirtseller, of Sisseton, South Dakota was pronounced dead at the scene. The 54-year-old driver of the semi was not injured.