Excessive Rainfall Sets Crops Behind Schedule

An excessive amount of rainfall is raising concerns for a number of southern Minnesota farmers.

Too much rain causes standing water and saturated soil in fields. That can lead to root disease for corn and soybeans.

As the crop matures, Ag experts say this can affect yield.

Ag Expert Kent Thiesse says, "What the crops need right now is just some sunshine and warmer weather. The whole month of august we've really tended below normal temperatures. We're running about 20 percent behind for the month of August for growing degree units for crops."

Currently, corn and soybean crops sit between 60 and 65 percent for good condition.

