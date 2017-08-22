Mankato Man Sentenced To 72 Months In Prison For Sexual Relationship With 10 Year Old

A Mankato man is sentenced to six years in prison after being convicted of 2nd degree criminal sexual conduct involving a child.

59-year-old Dale Wilson will spend a minimum of 48 months confined in Saint Cloud with the remaining 24 months under supervised probation.

He will also need to register as a predatory offender for the rest of his life.

Wilson pleaded guilty to the charge in June. Two 1st degree criminal sexual conduct charges were dismissed as part of the plea agreement.

The criminal complaint says Wilson had sex with a girl on a church camping trip to the Boundary Waters Canoe Area, as well as in his home and the victim's home between 2011 and 2014 starting when the victim was only ten years old.

