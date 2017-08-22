MIDDAY EXPERT: Benefits Of Chiropractic Care For Arthritis Patients

According to the State Patrol: A semi was northbound on Highway 4 and a Chevy pickup was southbound on Highway 4. Reportedly the semi crossed onto the shoulder, over-corrected, slid into the southbound lane and struck the pickup.
According to the State Patrol: A semi was northbound on Highway 4 and a Chevy pickup was southbound on Highway 4. Reportedly the semi crossed onto the shoulder, over-corrected, slid into the southbound lane and struck the pickup.
Authorities have confirmed that burned human bones found on a rural southwest Missouri property are those of a missing 16-year-old girl.
Authorities have confirmed that burned human bones found on a rural southwest Missouri property are those of a missing 16-year-old girl.
Springfield High School has once again put together a video to welcome back their students for the school year. Enjoy!
Springfield High School has once again put together a video to welcome back their students for the school year. Enjoy!
A 40-year-old fugitive is arrested after leading police on a pursuit through Freeborn County.
A 40-year-old fugitive is arrested after leading police on a pursuit through Freeborn County.
WWE live is coming to Mankato on October 21 at 7:30 p.m.
WWE live is coming to Mankato on October 21 at 7:30 p.m.
Here at home, the State Patrol is investigating a fatal crash taking place in Renville County just after 2 this morning.
Here at home, the State Patrol is investigating a fatal crash taking place in Renville County just after 2 this morning.
Dayton joins chorus of concern over Mayo Clinic cuts
Dayton joins chorus of concern over Mayo Clinic cuts
The number of underage consumptions are a tad bit higher compared to last year with about 146 last year.
The number of underage consumptions are a tad bit higher compared to last year with about 146 last year.