MIDDAY EXPERT: Benefits Of Chiropractic Care For Arthritis Patients

Dr. B with Discover Chiropractic joined KEYC News 12 this Midday to talk about how those with joint pain or arthritis can benefit from chiropractic care. She says she says a lot of patients coming in over 40 that are dealing with joint pain, mostly from the waist down. She said chiropractic care won't necessarily cure arthritis, but it is known to help with relieving the pain that's caused by arthritis.