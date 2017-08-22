Hamline Gets Grant For Racial Healing Center

A university in eastern Minnesota has won a $30,000 grant to create a center for racial healing.

The Star Tribune reports that Hamline University was one of 10 colleges awarded a ``Truth, Racial Healing and Transformation'' grant from the Association of American Colleges and Universities last week.

The grants will be used to build centers that aim to address the conscious and unconscious biases and misbeliefs that contribute to racial tension and violence in the U.S.

Fayneese Miller is the university's first black president. She says the need for dialogue is more urgent than ever following deadly violence at a white supremacist rally in Charlottesville.

Associate Provost Jill Barclift is overseeing the project. She says the plans for the university's center are in the early stages of development.

-KEYC News 12