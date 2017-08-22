Trail Closure

The city of Mankato is taking steps to improve the health of trees on one of its trails, but it will inconvenience bikers and walkers for a couple of days.

The trail from Rock Street to Highway 14 is currently undergoing some tree trimming.

The trimming improves tree health by removing diseased or failing limbs, which in turn will enhance safety for people using the path by removing dead limbs that could fall and cause damage or injuries.

It will also improve sight of traffic signs and signals, street lights and power lines, while lessening interference with vehicle traffic, pedestrians and buildings.

The trail will be closed daily from 8–5 now through Thursday.

-KEYC News 12