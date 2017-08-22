Police ID Worker Who Died in Elevator Fall at Superior Hotel

Authorities have released the name of a 63-year-old maintenance worker who died when he fell down an elevator shaft at a Superior hotel.

Police on Tuesday identified the victim as Michael Steven Grigoni. Authorities say Grigoni had lived in both Minnesota and Wisconsin.

Superior police and the Douglas County Medical Examiner's Office spent the last week trying to identify and locate the victim's next of kin before releasing his name, but could not find any living relatives.

Police say Grigoni was trying to fix a malfunctioning elevator at The Androy Hotel on Aug. 15 when he apparently opened the elevator door and walked through, falling about 15 to 20 feet to the basement. He died at the scene.

