THRIVE: After-School Healthy Snacks

While nutritionists agree that after– school snack s can be a good way to provide needed energy and nutrients, they also stress the importance of serving healthy snacks.

Mankato Clinic Registered Dietician Erin Gonzalez says, "Snacks after school are a huge dilemma for a lot of families not just for those who are home with the kids before suppertime but also for those working families where they're getting home at that same time at 5pm and kids are hungry and mom and dad are working to get that supper on the table and we're wondering what to do with that time."

Gonzalez says snack choices should sustain power and cover more than one food group.

One way to do this is to make sure it contains protein to keep your children full.

Gonzalez says, "Having some cheese with it or we're offering a nut butter or we're offering nuts or a hard boil egg. Something that would have some protein in it and that really helps to keep us feeling full. A lot of time with snacks we're only offering let's say gold fish crackers, well they're only meant to satisfy for maybe a half an hour to an hour and then they're going to be hungry again."

Doing this can stop the grazing pattern where kids get in the habit of repeatedly asking for snacks.

It's also important to be aware of portion sizes, which snacks should be on the smaller size.

Gonzalez says, "Those snack are not meant to satisfy for four hours they're meant to satisfy for that two hour time frame before that next meal and if we provide too large of a snack well then they're not going to come to the table hungry for supper."

And variety is key so kids don't get bored with what they're eating.

Gonzalez says, "Some great options can look like celery or baby carrots with a nut butter, Greek yogurt with some fresh fruit, apple and banana and peanut butter, could be cheese and grapes. It could be hummus and pita chips or hummus and fresh veggies."

Offering balance and moderation to give kids what they need but also allowing them to honor their own hunger.

