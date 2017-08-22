Back-To-School Shopping: Online Vs. In-Store

It's that time of year again. Parents are busy getting their kids ready for the new school year. But has online shopping become the new trend for saving time and money on school supplies?



According to a back–to–school survey by Citi Retail Services, 72% of millennial parents will do the majority of back–to–school shopping in stores rather than online.

"Their backpacks, their pencil holders, all those different items are fun to pick out so I think moms and dads are still bringing their kids here in store to let them do that and have that experience instead of doing it online," Target team leader executive Susan Vanasse says.



The survey shows that those parents also prefer shopping in stores for reasons like testing out products and comparing prices. But for those who do prefer to purchase supplies with a click rather than a cart, retailers, like Target, have found ways to make it simple.



"We do do a system where they can order items online and have them pick it up in stores," Vanasse says.

Target's one stop shop allows shoppers to pull up their class list, then choose to have the supplies shipped to their house or picked up in stores.



Vanasse says this option, known as flexible fulfillment, has doubled each school supply season.

More stores like Walmart, Office Depot and Amazon have added back to school shopping features on their website.