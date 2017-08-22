Blue Earth Weighs Sales Tax

The city of Blue Earth is looking at a local option sales tax to fund their wish list.

The council is looking at continuing street reconstruction projects, in which the city has invested more than $20 million over the past decade.

Blue Earth is also preparing to rebuild their sewer plant.

The city currently does not have a municipal sales tax in place but is looking at a half a percent.

Blue Earth City Administrator Timothy Ibisch said, "This process is something that the other communities around our area have undertaken. They felt like it was a good way to sort of broaden the tax base, as opposed to putting the whole burden back onto the property tax owners."

This fall, the city council will iron out the details on the proposal.

Before it could go into effect, the local option sales tax would then need to be approved by voters during the general election next year and state lawmakers would need to sign off on it.

--KEYC News 12