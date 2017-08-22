High Expectations for Clipper Football

The Cleveland/Immanuel Lutheran football team is coming off its most successful season in program history.

Though the Clippers take a big hit with the loss of Jaiden Zishka and key linemen, the orange and black have plenty of able bodies to plug into the open roster spots.

Cleveland's made it to state the last two seasons, falling both times at the hands of the Grand Meadow Superlarks who are the 4-time defending 9-man champions.

This season, the Clippers must go through Grand Meadow just to get to state after section realignment.

While the Clippers do have solid players on both sides of the ball, all eyes are on Carter Kopet, the driving force behind Cleveland's success.

The senior quarterback holds most of the state passing records already, but he's coming off a severe knee injury suffered last basketball season.

After months of intensive rehab, he's ready to roll in his final year as a Clipper.

Kopet and the Clippers open the season on the road at Spring Grove on Friday, September 1st.