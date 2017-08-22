KEYC - High Expectations for Clipper Football

High Expectations for Clipper Football

Posted: Updated:
The Cleveland/Immanuel Lutheran football team is coming off its most successful season in program history.
Though the Clippers take a big hit with the loss of Jaiden Zishka and key linemen, the orange and black have plenty of able bodies to plug into the open roster spots.
Cleveland's made it to state the last two seasons, falling both times at the hands of the Grand Meadow Superlarks who are the 4-time defending 9-man champions.
This season, the Clippers must go through Grand Meadow just to get to state after section realignment.
While the Clippers do have solid players on both sides of the ball, all eyes are on Carter Kopet, the driving force behind Cleveland's success.
The senior quarterback holds most of the state passing records already, but he's coming off a severe knee injury suffered last basketball season.
After months of intensive rehab, he's ready to roll in his final year as a Clipper.
Kopet and the Clippers open the season on the road at Spring Grove on Friday, September 1st.

  • KEYC News 12 SportsSportsMore>>

  • High Expectations for Clipper Football

    High Expectations for Clipper Football

    Tuesday, August 22 2017 7:47 PM EDT2017-08-22 23:47:38 GMT

    The Clippers open the season on the road at Spring Grove on Friday, September 1st.

    The Clippers open the season on the road at Spring Grove on Friday, September 1st.

  • Cougars Reload for 2017

    Cougars Reload for 2017

    Monday, August 21 2017 7:46 PM EDT2017-08-21 23:46:51 GMT

    The reloaded Cougars debut at Wolverton Field on Friday, September 1st, in their home opener against Northfield.

    The reloaded Cougars debut at Wolverton Field on Friday, September 1st, in their home opener against Northfield.

  • New Ulm Football Anxious For 2017

    New Ulm Football Anxious For 2017

    Sunday, August 20 2017 11:39 PM EDT2017-08-21 03:39:08 GMT

    The Eagles won just two games last season, but are building a solid foundation for the future. 

    The Eagles won just two games last season, but are building a solid foundation for the future. 

  • Springfield Hoping To Bounce-Back In 2017

    Springfield Hoping To Bounce-Back In 2017

    Friday, August 18 2017 11:55 PM EDT2017-08-19 03:55:20 GMT

    "I think we can do damage on offense because we have a wide arsenal."

    "I think we can do damage on offense because we have a wide arsenal."

  • National Champs Mavs Visit Governor

    National Champs Mavs Visit Governor

    Friday, August 18 2017 11:51 PM EDT2017-08-19 03:51:57 GMT

    Months after clinching the national title in softball, the Mavericks are still riding high on bringing that trophy home to Mankato.

    Months after clinching the national title in softball, the Mavericks are still riding high on bringing that trophy home to Mankato.

  • West Football: New Look, New Coach, Same Goals

    West Football: New Look, New Coach, Same Goals

    Thursday, August 17 2017 7:54 PM EDT2017-08-17 23:54:46 GMT

    The Scarlet's quest for a title begins Friday, September 1st. West opens the season on the road at Rochester Century.

    The Scarlet's quest for a title begins Friday, September 1st. West opens the season on the road at Rochester Century.

  • BEA Bucs Look to Hit the Ground Running

    BEA Bucs Look to Hit the Ground Running

    Wednesday, August 16 2017 11:55 PM EDT2017-08-17 03:55:38 GMT

    Last season, the Buccaneers lost three of their first four games. BEA later turned its season around, winning five straight, including their first playoff game. This year, the Bucs hope to pick up where they left off.

    Last season, the Buccaneers lost three of their first four games. BEA later turned its season around, winning five straight, including their first playoff game. This year, the Bucs hope to pick up where they left off.

  • Mavs Hold Scrimmage at Blakeslee Stadium

    Mavs Hold Scrimmage at Blakeslee Stadium

    Wednesday, August 16 2017 11:53 PM EDT2017-08-17 03:53:29 GMT
    MSU kicks-off the 2017 season on Thursday, August 31st, against U-Mary in Bismarck, North Dakota.
    They'll host Minnesota Crookston the following week, on September 9th, in their home opener at Blakeslee Stadium.
    MSU kicks-off the 2017 season on Thursday, August 31st, against U-Mary in Bismarck, North Dakota.
    They'll host Minnesota Crookston the following week, on September 9th, in their home opener at Blakeslee Stadium.