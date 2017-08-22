KEYC - Car Catches Fire in North Mankato

By Ashley Hanley, News Anchor/Reporter
The North Mankato Fire Department responds to a car fire on Webster Avenue.

It happened around 6:00 Tuesday evening.

The Fire Department says the woman driving the vehicle noticed it was overheating while she was on the highway, so she pulled onto Webster Avenue in lower north.

She was able to escape the vehicle without injury.

Webster was blocked for about a half an hour to traffic.

